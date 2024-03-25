A video of a teacher's encounter with his former student has melted hearts on social media

The teacher was overjoyed that his former student had grown to become a soldier in Ghana

Many people who watched the video showered praises on the teacher for the role played in the young man's life.

The reaction of a Ghanaian teacher after meeting a former student in town has left many people in awe.

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the TikTok page of @official_freeman2, showed the adorable moment the teacher was heard telling a friend that the young soldier was his former student.

Ghanaian teacher rejoices Photo credit: @official_freeman2/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Filled with pride, the teacher hugged the soldier tightly and commended him for becoming a responsible member of society.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 4000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video commended the teacher for doing a good job.

bemma41 stated:

That feelings you get as a teacher when your student finally makes it in life. U can't be a teacher with evil intentions!

Archi Guru indicated:

May Almighty God richly bless all Teachers

Adwoa Cruze wrote:

My KG teacher told everyone at the hospital I was her teacher when she saw me at the hospital and I had to give her protocol she was so proud of me we love you teachers.

Mart Samuel Demichelis replied:

My shs teacher saw me at my workplace (bank) and the way he hugged me eh everyone was watching us. That feeling u get when ur teacher is proud of u.

SAKYI NHYIRABA JONES added:

All professionals can boast, but the TEACHER taught them all

Lady meets former student who is a lawyer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman was excited after she chanced on one of her students who had become a lawyer.

The middle-aged woman recorded a short video with the young lady, who was dressed in her lawyer's gown.

The teacher who taught the young lawyer in class two continued to express joy that one of her students was now pursuing a career in the legal field.

Source: YEN.com.gh