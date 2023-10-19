A video of how a police officer announced his departure from the country has gone viral

The young man joined the transition challenge as he shared a video of his time in Ghana and UK

Many people who saw the video expressed astonishment that the policeman had also relocated to the UK

A Ghanaian man who worked as a police officer has left many in awe as he joined the transition challenge to announce that he had also left the country.

Taking to TikTok, the young man shared a video of his time in Ghana, where he was spotted wearing a police uniform sitting under a tree.

Ghanaian policeman relocates abroad Photo credit:@nanaadjei975/TikTok

Synonymous with the online challenge, the video switched to the young man's current reality, where he was spotted in the United Kingdom.

The man who had braided his hair wore a bright smile as he took a stroll on the streets of Croydon, apparently after returning from shopping.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 2000 likes and 300 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who reacted to the video were stunned that the policeman, who is a salaried worker, also decided to seek greener pastures abroad

She_Loves_GH.Police stated:

Heeeerrrr Constable. U better come back ooo. Whom are u expecting to perform Christmas duty nu for u?

Kwabena Poku commented:

Eiii Police man too you travel eeei

Amount_money stated:

So who should ride the motor

#The_Celebrity_Teacher replied:

Your appearance changed when got there... Akata policeman

Miss Mimi reacted:

Ei aban you have even braided on top

Ayam_shorry added:

Police saf dey lef the country…who go protect the citizens?

