The young soldier, named Ernest, in a video sighted on Facebook, had his confidence and trust shattered after his girlfriend, Tracy, mentioned another man as her lover

The young man became angry, confused, and felt betrayed by the girlfriend whom he had left home in his room to go to work in the morning

A young Ghanaian army recruit has had his heart broken after his girlfriend failed a loyalty test he put her through.

The young soldier, wearing his army uniform and heading home from work, was approached by Streetz Traffic, a content creator, to test his girlfriend.

Beaming with absolute confidence and trust in the love of his life, the soldier agreed to the request by Streetz Traffic to call his girlfriend on the phone to put her to the test to see if she would mention his name as the man she is dating.

Unfortunately for the young army recruit, identified as Ernest, his girlfriend, Tracy, named another man, Sammy, as the man she is in love with.

"My boyfriend's name is Sammy, I don't have any boyfriend named Ernest, and i also don't know any soldiers,. My boyfriend works at Tema Harbour," she said after Streetztraffic put her to the loyalty test.

This revelation shattered and broke Ernest's heart, as he could not believe what he had heard from Tracy, whom he had left home in his room at Breman in the Ashanti Region for work in the morning.

Ernest instantly became angry, confused, and betrayed as he sat in an open gutter wailing over the broken heart Tracy had served him.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, even the empathic words from Streetz Traffic were not enough to console the heartbroken soldier.

Some Ghanaians shared varied opinions on the matter

Some Ghanaians who came across the video on the Facebook page of Streetz Traffic shared varied options, with some completely rubbishing the content, saying it was all made.

Martey Samuel Abuanor commented:

Soldier man don't worry okay because we Sammy de3 we never disappoint and I dere the lady to also test that Sammy if he will mention her name. I love you but u don't love me and you also love someone else and that person also don't love you That's how the world is

Oppong Stephen Akwasi also commented:

One man down, I repeat, one man down, backup needed urgently

Haziz Oppong Folawiyo said:

I used to like your videos but now acting sooorrrhh... how can da lady be in his room and still 4get Ernest Soldierman?

Broken-Hearted Young Ghanaian Man 'Cries' After His Girlfriend Dumped Him

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man demanded his ex-girlfriend return a television set he bought her after she dumped him for another man.

In a widely circulated video on social media, the young man, who appeared angry, was heard in a phone conversation engaging in a war of words with his ex-girlfriend.

"Mariam, fine, you have broken up with me. Return the TV," the young man was heard telling his ex-lover.

