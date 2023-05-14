Famous Ghanaian celebrities and entertainers marked Mother's Day with beautiful photos on Sunday, May 14

Nana Ama McBrown, Nadia Buari, and Juliet Ibrahim were among the stars who posted the images to mark the occasion

YEN.com.gh has selected some heartwarming frames of grateful celebs and their kids or moms on social media

Famous Ghanaians in the entertainment sector posted beautiful frames posing with their children or birth mothers to commemorate Mother's Day on Sunday, May 14.

Renowned actress and television personality Nana Ama McBrown shared several photos in which she was captured with her daughter Maxin Mawushi Mensah.

On her Instagram account, where she has 5.9 million followers, actress Nadia Buari is seen in adorable visuals with her mother. The mother-duo beamed with smiles for the camera.

McBrown, Nadia Buari, Tracey Boakye, and other celebs share photos with their kids and moms to mark Mother's Day. Photo credit: iamamamcbrown/tracey_boakye/akuapem_poloo/iamnadiabuari.

Nadia Buari's images and video delighted the hearts of fans, who shared their thoughts about the duo underneath her posts.

The Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim posted warm-hearted photos with her son on Instagram to mark the occasion.

YEN.com.gh has compiled photos of some celebrities who shared adoring pictures to mark the occasion.

1. Famous actress and television star Nana Ama McBrown photographed with her daughter Maxin Mawushi Mensah

2. Actress Tracey Boakye poses with her daughter Nhyira

3. Actress Akuapem Poloo shares adoring moments with her mom and her son

4. Actress Nadia Buari and her mom beam with smiles for the camera to mark Mother's Day

5. Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim shares photos with her son to mark Mother's Day

Source: YEN.com.gh