A brilliant student, Amanor Yohunor of Ghana Senior High School Koforidua, GHANAS, has emerged as the winner of the 2021 National Essay Competition.

She clinched the trophy by defying competition from her contenders Michael Kissi Asrifi from Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School, Legon, and Adamu Ayishatu from Presbyterian Senior High Technical School, Aburi, who won the first runner-up and second runner-up respectively.

For her winning prize, Yohunor received US$5,000 while Michael Kissi Asrifi and Adamu Ayishatu took home US$3,000 and US$2000 respectively, culminating in an educational grant of US$10,000 from UBA Ghana.

Announcing the winners at a ceremony in Accra, the Deputy Managing Director of UBA Ghana, Sylvia Inkoom sent out plaudits to all 10 finalists.

The Minister of Education, Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum indicated in a speech read on his behalf that he had been informed about the prize package of GHc66,500 for the top three winners.

Each of the 10 finalists received a UBA branded laptop and certificate of participation.

See the photos below:

