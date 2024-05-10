The video of Prempeh College's Robotics team on their arrival in the US is trending

The US embassy in Ghana has also issued a statement concerning the competition

Many people who reacted to the video are urging Prempeh College to make Ghana proud

Prempeh College has arrived in the US to participate in the 2024 ROBOFEST World Championship.

The annual robotics competition is organized for students in the fourth grade through to students at the tertiary level.

Prempeh College in US for Robotics Photo credit: @prempehcollegerobotics/Instagram

This year's ROBOFEST championship will be held at Lawrence Technological University in Michigan, USA.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Prempeh College's Facebook page showed the moment the Prempeh College contingent touched down in the US.

Dressed in a famous green blazer, the boys from Prempeh College showed confidence and swagger as they arrived at the airport, drawing the attention of other travellers.

The short clip of their arrival was captioned:

"We Outside! Our boys have successfully landed in Michigan to begin the World Robofest Competition. We wish them the best. SUBAN NE NIMDEƐ." the post read.

US embassy issues statement of the ROBEST championships

In a show of solidarity, the US embassy in Ghana expressed support for Prempeh College and other participating schools from the country, urging them to give their best.

"To all the 9 teams and 33 competitors representing Ghana at the #ROBOFEST World Championship in Michigan this week , we say GO FOR GOLD! . We are always proud to support the @ghanarobotics, to continue harnessing the potentials of young Ghanaians," the post read.

Video of Prempeh College's arrival

Ghanaians motivate Prempeh College

Social media users who reacted to the video urged Prempeh College to give their best at this year's competition.

Tyler Taylor commented:

The only school that brings pride to the country and Asanteman.

Mandy Marfo stated:

Seniors we wish u all the best. Keep making us proud

Naa D Vanderpuije-Manu commented

Here comes our boys

Otumfuo's Foundation support Prempeh College

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation gave Prempeh College an amount of GH¢25,000.

The Foundation said the donation forms part of efforts to ensure that the school adequately prepares for its trip to the US to participate in the World Robotics Championships.

Prempeh College's Robotic Team also presented the trophies they won at the 2023 World Robotics Championship to the Chair of the Foundation, Nana Professor Oheneba Boachie -Adjei Woahene II.

