The Guinness World Records has congratulated a one-year-old Ghanaian boy for setting a new world record

This comes after he was officially recognized as the youngest male artist in the world

Social media who took to the comments section of the post have congratulated him on this impressive feat

Guinness World Records has celebrated Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah, a little Ghanaian boy who has inched his name into history books after becoming the youngest male artist in the world.

Ace Liam has set an enviable record at one year and 152 days old after breaking American Dante Lamb's record that was set in 2003 at the age of three.

The organization has congratulated Ace Liam on his feat in an official statement to Chantelle Eghan, the boy's mother.

It also promised to get him his certificate and plaque soon.

"We are thrilled to inform you that your application for Youngest artist (male) has been successful and you are now the Guinness World Records Title Holder!You are now eligible for one complimentary Guinness World Records certificate.You can order your complimentary certificate and purchase further certificates for your new record by visiting the Guinness World Records store."Congratulations, you are Officially Amazing!." .

Watch the video

Ghanaians congratulate Ace Liam

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post have celebrated Ace.

sangmorkie_ commented:

What we waited for has come to pass, see what the Lord has done! @ace_liam_paints congrats

miss_yaa_b commented:

Congratulations champ, greater heights ahead

poshtelly_concepts reacted:

Congratulations son. Ayekoo

misseleanor_a replied:

Congratulations to both of you. Great things are ahead

