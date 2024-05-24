A young Ghanaian man, who is into vegetable farming, has opened up about his journey in Agriculture.

Bra Kwaku, as he is affectionately called says he could make GH₵20k every four days from harvesting an acre of tomatoes

Many Ghanaians who chanced on his interview thanked him for encouraging them to venture into farming

A young Ghanaian vegetable farmer has shed some light on the lucrative nature of his agricultural business.

Describing farming as "beautiful", the young farmer, identified as Nkaku Glory, but widely referred to as Bra Kwaku, disclosed that agriculture is one endeavour in which people could easily make money if they dedicated time and effort.

For instance, he says he could make GH₵20,000 every four days just from harvesting an acre of tomato farm.

"As we speak now, one box of tomatoes, the 72kg cartons that the women sell in the markets, costs GH₵5,000. If I plant an acre of tomatoes, I will harvest it every four days. and I will be getting four or five of those boxes from my second or third day of harvest. So if I harvest four boxes every four days, I would make GH₵20,000,, and I would be getting that every four days," he explained.

He disclosed that he found farming through a former classmate who guided his journey into agriculture after many failed businesses.

Bra Kwaku, also known as the Vegefarmer, in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on SVTV Africa's YouTube channel, said he started farming with close to GH₵7,000, investing in leasing land for his farm.

The Vegefarmer also said that any youth who wants to venture into farming must be ready to work hard as the challenges could be enormous despite its lucrativeness.

Ghanaian youth agree farming is the way to go

Some Ghanaian youth who chanced on his video on the SVTV Africa channel said that farming is the way to go.

A few of the comments are listed below.

@KofiOsei_Double88 said:

"Blueprint for all the Youth in Ghana and Diaspora. Agribusiness is the the way because people will continue to eat to live and work."

@jabulanisena6288 also said:

"The next millionaires are farmers."

@nyabinghi870 commented:

"This is the best life I want to live not aboard life."

@abrahamniilartey6492 also commented:

"Hi risk, hi returns and time invested."

