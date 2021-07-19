A man has showcased bountiful returns from his farm in style after a demanding farming period

The proud tomato farmer shared snaps of the shiny harvest as he expressed readiness to put them up for sale

While many hailed his harvest, many others wondered why the fruits had a yellow blemish on them

A farmer has wowed many people on social media with his success at farming.

This is as he showed off the recent tomatoes harvest got from his farm.

The proud man said his fruits are ready for the market Photo Credit: Hamidu Issah

In a post on Facebook group Home Gardening, Ghana, the man stated that he was ready to offload the farm produce into the market.

It was observed that due to the magnitude, people assisted the man in packaging the tomatoes.

Mixed reactions greet his harvest

Ruth Field stated:

"Awesome. It’s wonderful to see great outcomes of commercial farming. May we continue to encourage local farming and eating local. When we have advice to give let’s do so in a constructive manner. We all learn daily. Congratulations, sir."

Kwabena Nkoah said:

"Have you seen the multi-colored nature of the tomatoes there, agrochemicals nkoaa. It seems the man was in haste to sell because it's overly expensive. Compare this to the Burkina's objectively."

Janet Logan wrote:

"Wish I could take back to U.S with me. One day I will farm in Ghana."

Cecilia Buah commented:

"That's awesome hard work does not break bones.Bravo."

Amenuvor Winnie remarked:

''This is the gold of the time, beautiful job."

Lady shows off the big tomatoes harvested from her farm

Meanwhile, we previously reported that a lady had wowed many with the big and shiny tomatoes harvested from her farm after 4 months.

As to how she was able to achieve such remarkable produce within 4 months, the lady stated that it took her timing the peak season and appreciated God for the jaw-dropping feat.

She wrote:

"Its been a long and tough journey (4months), we timed the peak season and here I am with results. God has never let me down, He's always faithful. "Its time to enjoy my ka hard-earned money."

