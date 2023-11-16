Ghanaian youth Maxwell, once a footballer in London, chose to return to Ghana and pursue farming, establishing a flourishing 100-acre mango farm in Somanya

In an interview with ZionFelix, Maxwell offered an exclusive tour of his expansive mango farm, as monitored by YEN.com.gh

His inspiring journey from a footballer to a committed farmer exemplifies personal growth and contributes positively to Ghana's agricultural landscape

Ghanaian youth Maxwell, formerly a footballer in London, made a remarkable decision to return to Ghana and delve into the world of farming.

Maxwell, now situated in Somanya, has established a thriving 100-acre mango farm, which is a depiction of his dedication to agricultural pursuits.

In an insightful interview with ZionFelix, Maxwell provided an exclusive tour of his expansive mango farm, revealing the fruits of his hard work and commitment to contributing to the agricultural landscape in Ghana.

Maxwell takes ZionFelix on a tour through his huge plantation Photo credit: ZionFelix Entertainment News

The video, closely monitored by YEN.com.gh, captures Maxwell's journey from his past life as a footballer to his present role as a dedicated farmer.

His decision to shift gears and invest in agriculture not only speaks to personal growth but also contributes positively to the agricultural sector in the country.

Social media users react to the story of Maxwell who has 100-acres of farm

Maxwell's story serves as an inspiring example of individuals returning to their roots and actively participating in initiatives that promote self-sufficiency and economic development.

Below are some of the comments from netizens who were inspired by the story.

Nana Qweku Boateng said:

Lovely view no doubt but can we not make the roads a little bigger? Looks narrow hence the many road accidents.

Kofi Mackinney mentioned:

Great one I always the lazy will always be hungry . Thumbs up to him

Benjamin Mpere indicated:

I love you bro, keep up the good work for the youth of the mother Ghana

Watch the vide below:

Source: YEN.com.gh