UK-Based Man Jubilates As Cedis Hits GH₵20 Per Pound, Netizens React
UK-Based Man Jubilates As Cedis Hits GH₵20 Per Pound, Netizens React

by  Salifu Bagulube Moro 2 min read
  • A young Ghanaian man based in the UK has taken to social media to celebrate the appreciation of the British pound against the cedis
  • Godwin, as he is known on his socials, danced to some Jama songs while holding British pound notes
  • Netizens who chanced on his video reacted, with many leaving laughing emojis under the post

A Ghanaian man based in the United Kingdom (UK) caused a stir after he took to social media to jubilate the cedi's depreciation against the British pound sterling.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young man, identified as Godwin, was captured holding British pound notes while dancing to a Jama song playing in the background.

UK-based man celebrates as Cedis HIts GH₵20 per pound
Godwin, the Ghanaian man based in the UK Photo credit: Godwintoxic/TikTok
Source: TikTok

Based on a screenshot stitched on his TikTok video, Godwin appeared to have checked the latest currency update and realised the British pound had appreciated even more against the cedis.

According to the screenshot stitched on his video, a Google search on the currency rates, the Ghanaian cedis has hit GH₵20 per one British pound sterling.

Godwin suggested in the caption of the video, which reads, "after realising £5 = Gh100, I can now sleep in peace", that he would not struggle to send money back home again as any little amount he remits would be enough to help someone survive at least for a day in Ghana.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react with laughter

Netizens who came across his video posted on his TikTok page, @godwintoxic shared their views, with many leaving laughing emojis in the comments section.

Some of the comments are compiled below.

Akosuah Brezney said:

"Allah bossu but 100ghc can’t buy anything ooooooo."

Dee also replied:

"it can buy cement oo."

Akosuah Brezney also replied:

"Ampaaaa oooo."

NanaAmmaGyamfuahPapabi also said:

"Pls dnt let Ghana people come n worry me."

Katty commented:

"big bro is in the next level."

Economist says the cedi will continue depreciating

Meanwhile, in a related YEN.com.gh story, an Economist Professor Godfred Bokpin says the cedi can only be temporarily stabilised against the dollar but will continue depreciating.

He blamed the phenomenon on poor macroeconomic policy support for the Cedi and a lack of proper fiscal mismanagement.

He urged the government to institute proper macroeconomic policy support to reduce inflation.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh

