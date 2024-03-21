UK’s His Majesty’s Revenue & Customs has responded to speculation that millions of pounds sterling were seized from a Ghanaian

There were rumours that a politically exposed Ghanaian was stopped with millions in pounds sterling brought from Ghana

Some people speculated that the politically exposed person is aligned with the Akufo-Addo administration

A report from Fact-Check Ghana has indicated that the UK’s His Majesty’s Revenue & Customs cannot confirm or deny rumours that large amounts of pound sterling were seized from a Ghanaian.

Fact-Check Ghana sent the UK’s His Majesty’s Revenue & Customs office questions on Monday, March 18, 2024.

Fact-check Ghana's report follows similar checks by Citi News.

Source: Getty Images

In response to Fact-Check Ghana on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, the office said, “we neither confirm nor deny investigations.”

Security analyst Colonel Festus Aboagye said the response could mean that “given the sensitivity of the case, the authorities may not want to jeopardise the investigations, if any.

Before this, Citi News reported that the UK Financial Intelligence Unit and the UK Border Agency denied any money being seized from a Ghanaian.

One of the earliest suggestions came from Bright Simmons, who said there were rumours that customs had seized millions at a UK airport.

"Dark rumours circulating in Accra of a politically exposed Ghanaian bigshot knocking heads with British airport customs about millions of sterling being moved through the UK without the necessary paperwork. Frantic digging for trusted sources all over."

Some have further said the politically exposed person is aligned with the Akufo-Addo administration.

Some people also drew links to the scandal that enveloped former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources Cecilia Dapaah.

Dapaah faced public scrutiny for alleged corruption after losing $1 million, €300,000, and an undisclosed amount of Ghana cedis said to have been stolen by her house helps. The scandal eventually led to her resignation.

At a point, the special prosecutor seized her money and froze accounts estimated to total about GH¢2.83 million as part of the investigation into corruption and corruption-related activities.

US law enforcement agency FBI also joined the fray and began investigations into the embattled former sanitation minister.

Wife of Dapaah's late brother storms court over $800k

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the wife of the late brother of Dapaah demanded $800,000 her husband purportedly gave to the former minister's family before his death.

The former sanitation minister claimed her late mother gave her the money for safekeeping.

The $800,000 is part of the $1 million, €300,000, and thousands of Ghana cedis allegedly stolen from the former sanitation minister's home by domestic workers.

Source: YEN.com.gh