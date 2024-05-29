A video of Selly Galley enjoying family time with her twin kids has gone viral on social media

She proved that she was a good dancer as she delivered one dance move after the other in sync with the tune

Many people who commented on the video congratulated her on becoming a mother of twins

Ghanaian media personality Selly Galley still cannot contain her joy after becoming a mother of twins.

This comes after she took to TikTok to post a video of herself having fun with her twins at home.

Selly Galley flaunts twins Photo credit: @sellygalley/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Wearing a yellow shirt with the inscription, "Twin Mom", Selly Galley proved she is a good dancer as she danced with joy to one of the trending TikTok songs.

The video then zoomed to another scene where, this time, she had her twins in her arms as she moved and nodded in sync with the danceable tune.

She commended all mothers in the caption of the video and admitted that then admitted that motherhood had been a life-changing experience for her.

"Motherhood is truly a Life changing experience. Hats off to all mothers. Obsessed with the Fiawoo Twins. Happy Mother's Day to all mothers," the caption of the post read.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 30,000 views and 400 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians commend Selly Galley

Social media users who reacted to the video congratulated her on becoming a mother of twins.

rambless commented:

At first I thought it was payola ooI pray God give you another 2 again

YAASIKATILLY reacted:

I tap into ur blessings de way twins dey my eye top

queen Doo added:

I'm very happy for you dear, indeed what GOD cannot do doesn't exist. We give GOD all the glory and may HE bless and protect them in JESUS name

MzLyna commented:

Give it to us.You deserve to roll on the floor koraaaa

Twin brothers propose to twin sisters

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of twin brothers surprisingly proposing to their twin girlfriends in a shopping mall got tongues wagging online.

In the clip, the identical brothers, in matching tops, went on their knees with rings as they waited for their girlfriends to descend the staircase.

They hesitated and played around for a while. The clip ended with pictures of the twins flaunting their engagement rings with their partners.

Source: YEN.com.gh