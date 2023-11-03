Selly Galley and her husband have arrived in Ghana after announcing the birth of their twins from overseas

The celebrity couple had been married for many years without children, until a few weeks ago when they announced their new twins

Selly and her husband were met by a large joyous crowd at the airport and got treated to a warm welcome back to Ghana

Ghanaian actress, Selly Galley and her musician husband, Prayer Tietia have been spotted in Ghana after the couple relocated abroad for a smooth delivery of their new children.

In the videos shared online, the couple seen with the new twins was mobbed by a large joyous crowd of family and friends who came to welcome them.

The crowd presented the new couple with flowers and a large printed banner with the inscription "Welcome home the Fiawos."

Selly Galley arrives in Ghana with her twins Photo Source: Instagram/SellyGalley, Instagram/Ghanafuohonsem2

Source: Instagram

Selly Galley dances "Agbadza" at the airport after arriving in Ghana with twins

and her husband began their love journey some 14 years ago, sealing their relationship officially with marriage in 2015.

In 2020, a social media user provoked the actress after mocking her inability to produce kids of her own.

The actress after giving birth this year described her journey as a "long and almost hopeless journey," extending her gratitude to God for this marital milestone.

It's not surprising to see Selly in an explosive joyous mood, arriving in Ghana for the first time after giving birth.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, she joined the welcoming team to show her "agbadza" moves.

Netizens react to Selly's Galley's triumphant return to the country

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as the Fiawos arrived in Ghana with their twins.

mrs__aemiesharonne_a remarked

Selly’s agbadza is on point.

belindabonney exclaimed

Thank you Jesus in his own time he makes things beautiful

evelynosei17 said

Happy moments ❤️welcome home and congratulations

Selly Galley appreciates Nana Ama McBrown for her prophecy

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Selly Galley had praised Nana Ama McBrown for prophesying about her twins way back in 2021 and encouraging her to keep the faith.

She took to Instagram to call Nana Ama McBrown a great woman when she announced that she was five months into her pregnancy journey.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh