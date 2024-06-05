An old video of Abigail dancing to entertain people at a party has emerged on social media

Abigail proved to the onlookers gathered that she was a good dancer as she danced with energy and vim

Many people who thronged the comments section of the video were delighted with how well she transformed

An adorable old video that depicts the humble beginnings and rise of Abigail Dromo as a dancer has got many people feeling emotional.

The video, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @asabameli, showed the moment Abigail was dancing in public at what appeared to be a party.

With onlookers staring at her, the Talented Kidz season 14 winner did not disappoint as she moved her hands in sync with the danceable tune.

She danced so well that the onlookers begun to cheer for her, whereas others also gifted her money.

The video was shared by her relative online and captioned:

"How it all started when I promised to take Abigail to TV3 talented Kidz and finally I did.”

The adorable, which highlights Abigail's massive transformation, had raked in over 9000 likes and 300 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video were left in awe over the massive transformation of Abigail.

Cute Brat stated:

So u? How did u get this video

Doris Mensah stated:

Abigail you are blessed indeed, your dreams come true

favorforreal remarked:

To the God who sees our future... We thank u

amabonsu stated:

The girl is naturally good masa though you brought her to the lime light. @STARGYAL has climaxed it all to the highest height. She deserves some accolades for once aaba!

Doris Mensah commented:

Abigail you are blessed indeed, your dreams come true

Abigail resumes academic work

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video which highlights how serious Abigail Dromo is when it comes to matters of her education has awed many people.

The season 14 Talented Kidz winner has resumed serious academic work after her exploits at Britain's Got Talent.

A viral video on Facebook showed Abigail in a happy mood with her friend, reading a text material on the parts of an animal.

She was also captured with coloured pencils, as if trying to choose which one she wanted to use for her drawing.

