A video of Ghanaian dancer Afronita speaking after the final of Britain's Got Talent has gone viral

The 20-year-old said she now wants to focus attention on her dance school, adding she is poised to see her dance academy succeed

Most people who thronged the comment section of the video celebrated Afronita and Abigail on their exploits

Ghanian dancer Afronita has gone public with her plans for the future following her exploits at the just-ended Britain's Got Talent.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @calebfeels.com, the 20-year-old who spoke in an interview after she and her dance partner placed third in Britain's Got Talent said she now wants to focus on her dance academy.

Afronita opens up on her ambition Photo credit: @Britain's Got Talent @Afronitaa/Facebook

Source: Facebook

With an ambition to advance her academy, Afronita explained that she aims to get more kids with special conditions into the academy so she could help them explore their talents.

"I am focusing on my dance school. I am going to try my best to get people like Abigail to explore their talents and their gifts. At this point, I am sure so many parents are inspired and would want their children to explore what they love to do."

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 likes and 50 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaian commend Afronita and Abigail

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video celebrated Afronita and Abigail on placing third in the final of the Britain Got Talent

AlabastampGh stated:

Congratulations Nita and Abi God did it.

KL commented:

She is very brilliant

Sweetcut8e added:

I like your POSITIVE Attitude ✨️. God knows best and He'll surely make your Dance school bigger than you imagine. Well done to you and Abigail. love u both

Top Notch cutoure. (TNC) added:

she's super intelligent I love her

esinam_lovee replied:

Congratulations superstars, we are so proud of you two

Simon Cowell commends Afronita and Abigail

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afronita and Abigail received a standing ovation from the judges for their performances in the Britain's Got Talent final.

Simon Cowell, one of the judges, was captured in a video giving Afronita a warm hug after the show.

This gesture speaks volumes about the impact the duo had on the judges and the show itself.

Source: YEN.com.gh