Abigail: Ghanaian Dancer Resumes Academic Work After BGT Exploits, Video Of How She Learns Trends
- A recent video of Abigail after she and Afronita placed third in Britain's Got Talent is trending
- The former winner of Talented Kidz was seen in a happy mood as she studied with her friend
- Many people who thronged the comment section of the video celebrated her on her exploits
Young Ghanaian dancer Abigail Dromo is making the headlines for the right reasons following her exploits at the just-ended Britain’s Got Talent.
The season 16 Talented Kids winner has resumed serious academic work.
A video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook showed Abigail in a happy mood with her friend, reading a text material on the parts of an animal.
She was also captured with coloured pencils as if trying to choose which one she wanted to use for her drawing.
The adorable video, captioned "Back to studies with my dear friend," has received over 1700 likes and 70 comments.
Ghanaians commend Abigail
Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video showered praises on Abigail, with many congratulating her for her accomplishment in Britain's Got Talent.
You are so cute may God continue blessing u and ur family
Betty Miezah indicated:
Beautiful Abi proud of you
Yeap that's the way to go
Queen Treasure indicated:
So she is lefty, luv everything about u dear. Much luv from Nigeria
Richlove Mills added:
God bless you sweetheart, congratulations
Kwabena Benefo wrote
You made us very happy thank you Abigail
Winston Wharton
Good morning, beautiful! You were so very good at the talent show! People from all over the world are proud of you!
Andrew Morinho Baffoe added:
Best decision, dear.
Keep on keeping on. You're gonna win the next available competition hands-down.
Martha Nartekuor-Facelinks Nartey added:
Study hard my dear,
Afronita thanks Ghanaians
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afronita expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for the support they received throughout the competition.
Her message highlighted the overwhelming love and encouragement that helped get them to the finale.
Afronita acknowledged the importance of this support in their success, stating that the journey has been life-changing.
