An adorable video of Mohammed Kudus having fun with a fellow teammate has melted hearts online

The West Ham United player joined an online dance challenge to prove that he is a good dancer

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video hailed Mohammed Kudus for his dancing and footballing skills

Ghanaian player Mohammed Kudus is trending after he joined the viral Tshwala Bam dance challenge.

The video, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @kudusmohammedgh1, showed the adorable moment when the West Ham United player and fellow Black Stars teammate Majeed Ashimeru vibed to the trending to South Africa.

Kudus joins dance challenge Photo credit: @afcajax @kudusmohammedgh1/TikTok

As if he were auditioning for a reality show, Kudus danced with joy and energy to the fast-paced tune.

The manner in which the 23-year-old moved his hands and head in sync with the tune made it apparent that he was really prepared to prove to his fans that he was a good dancer.

At the time time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 likes and 25 comments

Ghanaians praise Kudus

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video commended Kudus for how well he danced.

Issah Kudus commented:

Star boys I appreciate you thank you star

Sweet Lit stated:

you are so handsome guy so keep it up in my God will be with you my god will be with you may God bless you long life

Lycentclothing indicated

I like your dance

yaw dwarkwaa stated:

Kudus is alway smiling, keep working hard and good dance moves by the way

Edmund Addo sings and dances with passion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Edmund Addo was trending online after a video of him dancing and singing surfaced.

In a TikTok video, the midfielder danced with energy to Ruger's hit track Asiwaju.

The 25-second video showed the young player acting with swag as he vibed to the rhythm of the mid-tempo beat

At a point in the video, Edmund Addo also sang the chorus of the track with passion, as if he could relate to the lyrics personally.

