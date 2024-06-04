Kudus Joins Tshwala Bam Dance Challenge, Drops Nice Dance Moves In Video
- An adorable video of Mohammed Kudus having fun with a fellow teammate has melted hearts online
- The West Ham United player joined an online dance challenge to prove that he is a good dancer
- Many people who thronged the comment section of the video hailed Mohammed Kudus for his dancing and footballing skills
Ghanaian player Mohammed Kudus is trending after he joined the viral Tshwala Bam dance challenge.
The video, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @kudusmohammedgh1, showed the adorable moment when the West Ham United player and fellow Black Stars teammate Majeed Ashimeru vibed to the trending to South Africa.
As if he were auditioning for a reality show, Kudus danced with joy and energy to the fast-paced tune.
Abigail: Young Ghanaian dancer resumes academic work after BGT exploits, video of how she learns trends
The manner in which the 23-year-old moved his hands and head in sync with the tune made it apparent that he was really prepared to prove to his fans that he was a good dancer.
At the time time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 likes and 25 comments
Watch the video
Ghanaians praise Kudus
Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video commended Kudus for how well he danced.
Star boys I appreciate you thank you star
Sweet Lit stated:
you are so handsome guy so keep it up in my God will be with you my god will be with you may God bless you long life
Lycentclothing indicated
I like your dance
yaw dwarkwaa stated:
Kudus is alway smiling, keep working hard and good dance moves by the way
Edmund Addo sings and dances with passion
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Edmund Addo was trending online after a video of him dancing and singing surfaced.
In a TikTok video, the midfielder danced with energy to Ruger's hit track Asiwaju.
The 25-second video showed the young player acting with swag as he vibed to the rhythm of the mid-tempo beat
At a point in the video, Edmund Addo also sang the chorus of the track with passion, as if he could relate to the lyrics personally.
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Human-Interest editor) Philip Boateng Kessie is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over six years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL). He also worked as a content writer for Scooper News. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.