Buz Stop Boys, in a video, crawled into a very filthy gutter to drag out rubbish, an act that has been described by Ghanaians as patriotic

In the video, the young men who have volunteered to keep Accra clean wrapped themselves with polythene bags before crawling into the filth

The video, which was shared on the NGO's TikTok page, captured the hearts of Ghanaians, who praised them for their patriotism

Buz Stop Boys, a group of young men, took it upon themselves to clean up a filthy gutter in Accra. Ghanaians have praised and admired this act of patriotism.

Buz Stop Boys clean guuters Photo Source: buzstopboys

Source: Instagram

A viral video showed the young men who have volunteered to keep Accra clean gathered around the big gutter and attempting to clean it up. They wrapped themselves in huge polythene bags before bravely crawling into the gutter filled with rubbish. Despite the filth and unpleasantness, the Buz Stop Boys were undeterred and entered to drag out the filth.

The video was shared on the NGO's TikTok page, where it quickly gained traction. Ghanaians were moved by the Buz Stop Boys' actions and praised them for their patriotism. Some people called for the government to recognize them for the work they are doing in the country.

Buz Stop Boys warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

EDMUNDO DE DANTEX said:

This is very sad and some the leader in this country will say the youth of this country are lazy. i am proud of you, guys

RIVER_FELIX commented:

These guys deserve award from the president aswear

ibra reacted:

I will keep this video until I come ghana I will find you people I will try my best for small help

MAN KRYTIKAL1 said:

This is a video that should go viral, and all the bloggers and TV stations should discuss it, not PHD and Dutch passport.

Buz Stop Boys receive money

In a related story, a video of a volunteer group sharing money in the full glare of the public has gone viral online.

The group said they were given the money by a Ghanaian man who wanted to appreciate them for cleaning up a place.

Money people who commented on the video commended the young man for the kind act.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh