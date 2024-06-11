A video of a Nigerian man ranting after Ghana defeated the Central African Republic has gone viral

The man called out the Super Eagles over their poor performance and expressed unhappiness at seeing Ghana winning their matches

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video laughed at his reaction

A Nigerian man has triggered funny reactions after his video went viral online.

This comes after he took to TikTok to express sorrow after the senior national team, the Black Stars, defeated the Central African Republic in a crucial World Cup qualifier.

Reacting to the game, he lamented that the Black Stars are making progress in their quest to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, whereas his country has failed to win a game since the qualifiers started.

"If there is anything I hate more than loosing, it is Ghana winning, I would rather prefer that Nigeria should lose and Ghana should lose rather than the two the teams winning."

Ghana now leads their group with nine points, whereas Nigeria is fifth with three points.

At the time of writing the report, the video of the young man had raked in over 31,000 likes and 2000 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians reacted to the video

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video laughed at the reaction of the young man, with many saying Ghana will qualify for the World Cup.

yaw dwarkwaa reacted:

Even the egg nation is winning

hakeem_ commented:

Jordan ayew is better than boniface

Ishmaeleshun98 commented:

that Ghana team be our visa oooo

melan12321 reacted:

Generator republic go think say e be lotto number. Sia! We den you no be mates Oseyyy Ghana

Bella 15 June added:

Ghana winning the match is not painful but my brother Emeka using his rent money to buy fuel and losing again . double wahala

Kudus calls out critics

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian player Mohammed Kudus has slammed his critics for calling him out.

The West Ham player expressed dissatisfaction with some Ghanaians for condemning his performance in the Black Stars game against CAR.

In one tweet, for instance, Mohammed Kudus told one netizen to "Shawn dey fool," to wit, "Stop misbehaving" on the social media platform.

