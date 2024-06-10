A video of a young man complaining about the cost of living in Accra has surfaced online

In a video making rounds on TikTok, the young man said he bought Koko with milk and bread totalling GH¢10

Netizens who saw the video shared varied thoughts on the young man's complaints

A young Ghanaian man has poured his heart out over the alarming cost of living in Ghana, causing food price hikes in the capital.

The young man, whose name is yet to be identified, said the rate at which food prices are rising in Accra is a serious cause for concern, appealing to authorities to do something about it.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man was spotted complaining bitterly over the cost of Koko, porridge, he bought at Adabraka.

The man said he bought the porridge with milk GH¢5 and bread GH¢5, bringing the total to GH¢10.

Looking visibly angry, the young man said he did not understand why Koko, one of the most affordable foods in the country, could now become expensive even for the ordinary person to buy.

He bemoaned the economic condition in the country, which has further compounded the suffering of the masses.

Consequently, the young man called on the political leadership to address the rising cost of living in the country.

"So now, Ghana has become tough to the extent that even Koko has become expensive. We are suffering and our leaders must do something. This Koko GH¢5, why? What crime have we committed," he said.

Ghanaians shared varied thoughts

Ghanaians who came across the video posted by @fixghananow on TikTok shared varied thoughts, some of which are compiled below.

@Mercy Gyamfi said:

"so you're complaining of coco and bread that cost less than 1 euro? come to Europe and see."

@Medimedo also replied:

"U too come to Ghana and see. If u can even get 1 euro in ur pocket. Be there and compare heaven to hellfire."

@muqeet commented:

"do u know the price of millet is 600 per sack sugar is 700 bag,water, and those pepper,whyntia and gas for cooking it."

@Echoke_123 also commented:

"Yes things are expensive everywhere but majority of Ghanaians are just dishonest people when it comes to selling food."

Kumasi boy cries over high cost of food in Accra

In a related story. YEN.com.gh reported that a Kumasi-based young man who moved to Accra has complained about the high cost of food in the capital.

In a video, the young man said he would return to Kumasi after being told by a Waakye seller that her food starts from GH¢30 and above.

Netizens who chanced on his video shared his complaints while teasing him.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

