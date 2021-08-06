- Favour Chisimdi Nwobodo is a polyglot of a kind as she is versed in amazing 9 foreign languages that include French, German and Spanish

- The 20-year-old medicine and surgery student learnt all these languages without leaving Nigeria

- She is currently learning how to speak Yoruba as she already speaks English and Igbo well

Favour Chisimdi Nwobodo is a language prodigy as the young Nigerian lady is versed in 9 foreign languages.

Favour, according to Women Power Africa, can comfortably speak languages like French, Spanish, German, Indonesian, Filipino, Korean, Swahili, Shona and Chinese.

What is actually interesting is that the 20-year-old amassed these linguistics without going abroad or schooling in any of the countries. She learnt everything in Nigeria!

The polyglot is also fluent in Igbo and English language and is currently learning to speak Yoruba to add to her remarkable language list.

Currently studying Medicine and Surgery at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Favour is what you may describe as a language entrepreneur.

She runs the Empress Linguistics Services, a language service providing enterprise that offers language solutions to brands, businesses, engineers and so forth.

It remains to be seen if she will push for knowledge of more languages as she was known to speak only 6 foreign languages some years ago.

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported about a Nigerian man who speaks 8 foreign languages well.

Olabisi Olaniran is among Nigerians with rare abilities as he is able to speak eight languages which include Yoruba, English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, German and Chinese.

Olaniran provides training, translation, interpretation and multilingual content development to individuals and corporate organisations through his signature Oyster Language & Multifaceted Services.

David Ayodeji J on LinkedIn wrote on the social media platform:

"He also has a smattering notion of Igbo, Hausa and Arabic."

