A Ghanaian man has caused a stir on social media after revealing the circumstances that led to his dismissal from work

In a video shared on TikTok, the man based in Germany stated that he was fired for sharing a video of himself dancing on his status

A Ghanaian man based in Germany has recounted the circumstances that led to his dismissal from his job in Germany.

In an interview with SVTV Africa, he noted that he was fired for posting a video of him dancing on his status.

According to him, he applied for sick leave and was granted. While on sick leave, he posted a video of himself dancing on his status, which one of his managers saw.

Three days later, his manager called to inform him about the company's decision to terminate his contract.

The Ghanaian man indicated he was pretty surprised; however, he wasn't bothered because he had papers and could search for another job since finding a job in Germany was easy.

The video has since gone viral, reaching over 9,000 people with 9,243 likes and 483 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Germany-based Ghanaian man recounting how he lost his job

Netizens who saw the post were stunned and took to the comment section to express their views.

@Billgate Siddiq wrote:

"That’s why is better to block all your workers on social media platforms."

@Mabel wrote:

"Why do you even allow your manager to see your status?"

@I_Am_That_I_Am wrote:

"Who let their work colleagues watch their socials."

@Adisi Pokuaah wrote:

"If you will dismiss me a, why will you clap for me?"

@peace of mind wrote:

"What if it was an old video."

@PearlOwusu wrote:

"Some claps are dangerous."

@Madam Noire wrote:

"You see oo! School is important. Education will make you understand social media awareness and etiquette."

