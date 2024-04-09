A video of a Ghanaian man recounting how he lost his first job in the UK has popped up

In the video, he noted that he was dismissed for manhandling a rat at his workplace

Netizens who thronged the comment session found his ordeal rather funny, others also claimed it was a wrong dismissal

A Ghanaian man has recounted how he painfully lost his job in the UK because he manhandled a rat.

In a video shared on TikTok by @Warehouse Manager, he noted that he was working at a warehouse in the UK when he encountered a rat.

Ghanaian man narrates how he lost his first job (Photo credit: @Warehouse Manager)

Source: TikTok

As a Ghanaian who had recently relocated to the UK, he found nothing wrong with getting rid of the rodent, so he kicked it.

According to him, he was subsequently called into the quiet room at his workplace and offered a letter.

He noted that he was expecting to be praised in the letter for dealing with the animal but to his utter surprise he was dismissed over claims that he had infringed on its rights.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to how Ghanaian man lost his first

Netizens who thronged the comment session expressed various reactions to the man's story.

While some found the incident rather funny, others also argued that it was a wrong dismissal.

@God Did wrote:

"U are lucky they don’t call police on u."

@Bernardo wrote:

"It's a wrong dismissal. When you get a lawyer. They will compensate you."

@Get Rich wrote:

"You are even lucky."

@Seidu Sako wrote:

"They respect animals that’s why."

Ghanaian lady loses job, weeps while eating

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported on a story about a on a story about a Ghanaian lady wept after losing her job offer.

The heartbroken lady, in a video claimed she was poised for new role and had prepared adequately for the opportunity only to find out that the role had been offered to someone else.

Some netizens who saw the post sympathised with her, while others assured her that she would secure a better job.

Source: YEN.com.gh