A Germany-based young Ghanaian lady has shown great concern for her mother's struggles abroad

In a video shared on TikTok, the mother of the young lady was captured advising the daughter to pick lessons from her and not waste her youth abroad

Social media users have reacted to the video and praised the woman for raising her daughter well

A Germany-based Ghanaian woman's open and frank conversation about difficulties living away from home in a foreign land has caused hysteria on social media.

The conversation began with the daughter of the elderly woman, Madley Appiah, asking why her mum would always run to wrap herself under the blanket sheet on her bed as soon as she returned home from work.

Madley Appiah (left) and her mother (right) Photo credit: madleyappiah_/TikTok

"Everyday when you close from work and come home, you go straight to your bed to wrap yourself with clothes.. Is this what I am also going to be doing when i grow and start working?” the daughter asked her mother.

The woman, captured in the video shared by madleyappiah_, responded that she was happy her daughter is witnessing her daily struggles abroad, urging her to pick lessons from it and start planning her life properly.

Consequently, in the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the woman has warned her daughter to refrain from wasting money on needless stuff and start saving for a better life back home in Ghana.

"This is why I keep telling to save gather money and go back home. I hope when we visited Ghana the last time, you saw that we have a good place at home. This means that if you don't save and spend all your money on wigs, you will end up here like me", she advised her daughter

She added that although life abroad was good as it has its positives, there was no place like home, saying in Ghana you get to eat good organic food unlike in their current place of residence.

Some Ghanaians have reacted to the video

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video, which has over 12k likes and 421 comments with some praising the mother for teaching her daughter twi

BerimaChieff commented:

Congratulations to her mum for teaching her Twi like that… we see how some struggle here in Germany

Asetomicanolosoquial also commented

we can never use someone's country as ours... Home sweet home

quakupilato

This woman is thinking far, those who think ahead 20 years and above will understand her

