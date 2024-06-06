A video of Kumawood actor Nana Yeboah and his son taking a stroll has popped up on social media

The renowned comedian was seen walking briskly in the video while his son, who walked close to him, captured the scene

Netizens who thronged the comment section were delighted over the post; however, they could not comment on the video for fear of being chastised by the actor

Social media has exploded with footage of Kumawood actor Nana Yeboah and his son taking a stroll on a sunny day.

In the video, which has since gone viral, the young man walks beside his dad, who is wearing a vest and shorts.

Photos of Nana Yeboah and his son talking a walk Image credit: @Official_Louis5

He challenged netizens with handsome fathers like his to flaunt them online just as he did.

Nana Yeboah's son bears a significant resemblance to dad

The young man, identified as @official_louis5, bears a significant resemblance to his dad. He is light-skinned, just like his dad, and has a lanky body.

See video below:

Netizens react to video of Nana Yeboah taking a stroll with son

Netizens who saw the video were delighted and wanted to express their view. However, many reserved their comments for fear of being chided by the Ghanaian actor.

@ADJOWA TRENDING wrote:

"I was about to say something until I heard the insult then I kept mute."

@Hanifa wrote:

"Most of u have a lot to say but mo suro."

@King_Japaro wrote:

"Thanks for making laugh."

@Umarion Dumelo1 wrote:

"I’m here to read comments."

@Ama Debbie wrote:

"Insult in advance."

@Obaasima wrote:

"The insult no dier, we know, we go collect."

@His Favorite food wrote:

"I was coming to say something but i hmmm."

Nana Yeboah confirms he is a twin Dad, discloses his children's names, fans react

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor Nana Yeboah has opened up about his life as a father of twins.

The actor confirmed that he had fathered twins and disclosed their names in an interview. An excerpt of the interview has popped up online, gaining the attention of fans, who were excited to discover the actor's fatherhood life.

Fans were excited to discover Nana Yeboah's status as a father and shared their thoughts.

