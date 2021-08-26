A Ghanaian man has successfully completed the viral crate challenge in a new video

The young man was seen competing in the worldwide craze with 10 steps of crates

He was seen in the video wobbling at a point but managed to complete the challenge without falling

A Ghanaian daredevil has set a record with the viral crate challenge with what appears to be the highest level of crates ever attempted in a new video making rounds online.

The man was seen readying himself to take part in the challenge as the video showed the crates he was going to climb.

In the video, the man wearing a long-sleeved shirt over a pair of shorts and shoes was seen beaming with smiles before the daunting task.

He managed to see the task through amid cheers and fears from his friends that he was going to fall and hurt himself.

Speaking about the crate challenge, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has cracked ribs online after deciding to hop onto the recently daunting crates challenge which has become a worldwide craze.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the actress had stacked a number of crates in her home as she braved the odds to replicate the new trend.

Before getting on with the task, the actress indicated that she had sighted the trend of people climbing crates and decided to try it as well.

