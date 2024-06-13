A heartbreaking video of a man praying for God's intervention in his life has caused a stir online

In the video making rounds on social media, the young man, a construction labourer, went on his knees to ask God to bless him

His video touched many people online as they thronged the comment section to encourage and wish him well

A Ghanaian man who seemed beaten down by life has taken to his knees to plead for God's divine intervention.

The unidentified man, who works as a construction labourer, popularly referred to in Ghanaian local parlance as "wala-tu-wala- sa", said he is in desperate need of relief from his life struggles.

A video spotted online by YEN.com.gh showed the man collecting sand from a heap from one end to the other, using a wheelbarrow and shovel.

After fetching the sand for a while, the young pulsed momentarily and went down on his knees to beg God for a breakthrough to end his suffering.

"Father lord, please bless me, I have suffered, I'm tired, please come to my aid,: he said.

He further appealed to any member of the general public who chances on his video to intercede on his behalf for God's favour to locate him.

"I beg you, I'm on my knees, please appeal to God to bless me. Tell God how much I have suffered on this earth. It's not easy at all. This is not a job for any human being to do, but it is only three people who are doing this job," he added.

The video caused an emotional stir online

The construction labourer's video caused an emotional stir on social media, with many of the netizens asking him never to give up God.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions to the video, which garnered 14.8 likes and 619 comments in over 24 hours, as of the time of filing this report.

@awuben07 said:

"it is not about God br, it is your mind, when the mind grows the body will enjoy."

@Football::heritage replied:

When it get’s to a time where you keep on grinding and yet you yield no results,that’s when you’ll know it’s about God but not your mind. Besides who even gives wisdom? but for now, ENJOY!!

@wizzyboi also said:

"this hurt, am even crying listen to him."

Gifty Adunarh replied:

"Awww sorry, it is well."

@kpegloisaac3 commented:

"He will bless u ok don’t worry God is not asleep."

