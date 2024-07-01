A video of a kind Ghanaian man showing love to people living on the streets with mental health conditions has surfaced online

The man warmed many hearts after he was captured distributing packs of food and water to the homeless

Netizens who saw the post were impressed and took to the comment section to laud the Ghanaian man

A kind Ghanaian man has warmed the hearts of many after a video of him showing love to homeless people surfaced online.

The man, known as @Flatello on TikTok, was captured in various videos distributing food and water to people with mental health conditions on the street.

In one of his videos, he noted that he is inspired to do all these for the street men and women because they are all humans.

The hungry street men and women could not conceal their joy, and they beamed with smiles in appreciation of the young Ghanaian man's gesture.

Watch the video below:

Netizens laud Flatello for the gesture

Many netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to hail Flatello for distributing food to people experiencing homelessness.

@Son of Iddi Amin wrote:

"Oh Flatelo,,, God bless ,,, i like how u said, Awurade behwe wo wae!!! Bless up bro."

@Username9078563412 wrote:

"We are proud of you Flatelo."

@Nana Asamoah Acheampong wrote:

"Flatelo, God richly bless you."

@kenkel wrote:

"God bless you my Brother..what you have done for the street you will be rewarded my Brother."

@lovely wrote:

"Thank u bro God bless you so much."

Kind man surprises female beggar at ATM stand, gives her his credit card to use as she likes, video goes viral

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a total stranger made the day of a female beggar he ran into at an ATM stand with what he did for her.

The man, who claimed not to have any change on him, offered the beggar his credit card and urged her to use it to withdraw any amount she deemed fit.

In the clip, the surprised beggar used his card and withdrew some money with a smile on her face.

