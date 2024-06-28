A physically challenged lady has become a source of inspiration for many after a video of her stirring kokonte with one hand emerged online

Fati, as she is called, proved in the video making rounds on TikTok that disability is not an inability

Ghanaians who came across the video commended her for effortlessly stirring the food despite her condition

A video of a physically challenged Ghanaian lady preparing food has gone viral on social media.

The lady, identified on her socials as @fatimanansia, effortlessly stirred what looked like a kokonte, a Ghanaian staple food made from cassava flour, with only one hand.

Fati, from the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, is physically challenged, with her left hand amputated above her elbow level.

The lady typified the statement "Disability is not an inability," as she stirred her kokonte to the admiration of her online community.

In the video captioned: "What is your excuse," @fatimanansia demonstrated to her TikTok followers that she was specially abled.

Ghanaians commend her

The lady's video had become a motivation to many Ghanaians on social media, as they flooded the comments section to commend her.

The video attracted over 32.8k likes and more than 2.5k comments within 72 hours of posting it on her TikTok page, @fatimanansia.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few of the comments below.

@SAYSORRY said:

"I’m proud of you much respect."

@Fati replied:

"Thank you."

@DON PO-GASTY also said:

"Wowwww, u are pretty and my spec too! I will love and serve you like a queen.... please and please,are you married?"

@DON obolo wrote:

"Some lides has 2 hands but they don't know how to cook. With 1 hand see what is going. God is great."

@Kantimpo also wrote:

"You're an inspiration to all mankind and you are beautiful inside out!!!"

@Noah Derlin commented:

"so sorry to you, may God help you and give you some one who will understand your situation and help you."

