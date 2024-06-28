Global site navigation

Ghanaian Lady Demands Compensation As Boyfriend Refuses To Marry Her Because She Is Poor

by  Philip Boateng Kessie 2 min read
  • A video of a young lady lamenting on TV over the actions of her boyfriend has gone viral
  • The lady is demanding compensation from the young man after failing to honour his promise of marriage
  • Many people who thronged the comment section of the video shared different opinions on the lady's concern

A young Ghanaian lady has sparked reactions on social media after accusing her boyfriend of barefaced betrayal, hence, calling for justice.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @oheneniadazoaofficial, the young lady who appeared on Sompa Nkomo on Sompa TV lamented that her boyfriend had jilted her.

Photo of Ghanaian women
Ghanaian lady demands compensation Photo credit: @oheneniadazoaofficial/TikTok
Source: TikTok

She said the guy's excuse was because he wanted to become a pastor and also because his father had advised him not to marry from a poor home.

The lady said she had invested in the relationship and demanded reasonable compensation from the guy after he failed to honour his promise of marriage.

"He promised me to send me abroad and I want him to fulfill that promise,”she stated.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 3000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the video.

Michal Forson commented:

Still she no fear anything still naaaa wan travel

Madam Reader indicated:

sisterhood please come on board

Nana Tuffour 9924 stated:

am even shy for her

Melton Twitch reacted:

the lady want to travel Canada

user2481501713311 reacted:

don't worry, you Soo beautiful. someone needs u

Affa_Ray indicated:

our ladyship your hairstyle ei dea ..... your remember me in the nineties...Akosua Agyepong popularly known for her hit song frama..

Michal Forson added:

Brotherhood what’re we saying abt dis..re we proud or happy

Lady cries as boyfriend jilts her

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported a young Ghanaian lady shed tears after her boyfriend ended the relationship.

The video on TikTok showed the young lady being consoled by a friend, apparently after she received the news of the breakup.

She confessed that this was the first time she had experienced a setback in her love life adding that she never imagined that she would fall victim to this.

Source: YEN.com.gh

