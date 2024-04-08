Global site navigation

Kind Young Beggar Stirs Emotions As She Offers Lady Who Asked Her For Money GH¢5 Note: "So Sweet"
by  Jessie Ola-Morris
  • A video of a kindhearted young beggar who offered money to a Ghanaian lady has gone viral
  • In the TikTok video, the girl offered the young lady, who asked her for some money, a GH¢5 note
  • Netizens who thronged the comment session expressed varied opinions on the gesture, as some believed it was a genuine act of kindness while others did not

A young street beggar surprised a Ghanaian lady with an unexpected display of kindness.

In a video circulating on social media, the young beggar (a girl) was going about her daily business, asking people who passed by for alms.

Young Ghanaian street beggar pulls out GH¢5 note (Photo credit: @Jennifer_Bervel)
Source: TikTok

Draped in a niqab and a hijab, she approached a vehicle to ask its occupants for alms.

To her utmost dismay, she wasn't offered anything, instead, a lady in the cab gestured to her to offer her something since she was hungry.

Ghanaian siblings fly mother abroad in honour of late dad's promise: "She truly deserves this"

Despite her initial hesitation, she pulled out a GH¢5 note from her niqab and offered it to the lady.

Taken aback by her kindness, the lady quickly returned the money to her.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians divided over young street beggar's benevolence

The video, which has caused a stir on social media, has left netizens with divided opinions.

While some who believed the young girl was genuine about the gesture commended her, others also indicated that it was a mere gimmick to deceive the lady to give her some money.

@Petersonifeanyi commented:

"A heart of Gold."

@Lil Poundstn wrote:

"It says givers never lack, she has a good heart so may she never lack. Amen."

@Engineer Nat wrote:

"it's a new strategy oo. They will pretend to give u so that u can dash them something."

Ghana man in Canada fumes as lady demands gh¢1000 during truth or dare game

@Jerry Joy wrote:

"This is actually part of the format."

@Frankiex wrote:

"That’s their new trick. But it’s good though."

@Aminu Issah wrote:

"May Allah help this child anywhere she is."

Ghanaian beggar gets angry after man gave him GH¢4 instead of GH¢5

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported a story about a beggar who got furious because he was offered GH¢4 instead of GH¢5 by a man.

He noted in the video that the money was not enough.

Source: YEN.com.gh

