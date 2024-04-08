Kind Young Beggar Stirs Emotions As She Offers Lady Who Asked Her For Money GH¢5 Note: "So Sweet"
- A video of a kindhearted young beggar who offered money to a Ghanaian lady has gone viral
- In the TikTok video, the girl offered the young lady, who asked her for some money, a GH¢5 note
- Netizens who thronged the comment session expressed varied opinions on the gesture, as some believed it was a genuine act of kindness while others did not
A young street beggar surprised a Ghanaian lady with an unexpected display of kindness.
In a video circulating on social media, the young beggar (a girl) was going about her daily business, asking people who passed by for alms.
Draped in a niqab and a hijab, she approached a vehicle to ask its occupants for alms.
To her utmost dismay, she wasn't offered anything, instead, a lady in the cab gestured to her to offer her something since she was hungry.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Despite her initial hesitation, she pulled out a GH¢5 note from her niqab and offered it to the lady.
Taken aback by her kindness, the lady quickly returned the money to her.
Watch the video below:
Ghanaians divided over young street beggar's benevolence
The video, which has caused a stir on social media, has left netizens with divided opinions.
While some who believed the young girl was genuine about the gesture commended her, others also indicated that it was a mere gimmick to deceive the lady to give her some money.
@Petersonifeanyi commented:
"A heart of Gold."
@Lil Poundstn wrote:
"It says givers never lack, she has a good heart so may she never lack. Amen."
@Engineer Nat wrote:
"it's a new strategy oo. They will pretend to give u so that u can dash them something."
@Jerry Joy wrote:
"This is actually part of the format."
@Frankiex wrote:
"That’s their new trick. But it’s good though."
@Aminu Issah wrote:
"May Allah help this child anywhere she is."
Ghanaian beggar gets angry after man gave him GH¢4 instead of GH¢5
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported a story about a beggar who got furious because he was offered GH¢4 instead of GH¢5 by a man.
He noted in the video that the money was not enough.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh