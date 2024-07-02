Ashanti Sub-Chief Sells Ghana At BET Awards, Wears Expensive Kente, Golden Native Sandals
- A video of a sub-chief in the Ashanti Region representing Ghana at the BET Awards has gone viral on social media
- The distinguished chief sold Ghana well at the event as he was clad in expensive traditional outfits
- Netizens who saw the post were impressed and took to the comment section to express their views
An Ashanti sub-chief captured global attention at the BET Awards by showcasing the richness of Ghanaian culture.
Clad in exquisite Kente cloth and adorned with golden native sandals, Nana Bediako Brogya Sarpong, the Agogo Dompeahene, made a grand entrance to the award ceremony venue.
The BET Awards is an annual event that recognises the achievements of people in the entertainment industry.
This year, it was marked on June 30, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. Nana Bediako Brogya Sarpong was among the dignities that graced the occasion.
He did not forget to sell the rich Ghanaian culture to the international community. His attire drew admiration from many attendees and viewers worldwide.
Kente symbolising Ghanaian heritage
The Kente cloth, known for its intricate patterns and vibrant colours, symbolises Ghanaian heritage and royalty. Nana Brogya Sarpong's choice to wear this traditional fabric was a testament to his pride in his roots and his desire to share Ghana's cultural wealth with a broader audience.
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to video of Nana Brogya Sarpong at BET Awards
The video of Nana Brogya Sarpong at the BET Awards has drawn various reactions from netizens, who have taken to the comment section to express their views.
@christopherfranka wrote:
"Gye wo two."
@user3349775199500 wrote:
"Kisses emojis"
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
