An emotional video of Ghanaian media personality Oheneni Adazoa holding a baby abandoned by her mother has surfaced on social media

The woman reportedly rejected the child after delivering and has vowed to harm it if it is returned to her

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section as some criticised the woman while others blamed postpartum depression for the occurrence

Ghanaian broadcaster, Oheneni Adazoa got emotional after a young woman who recently delivered a bouncy baby abandoned her.

In a video which has since gone viral, Oheneni held the beautiful baby in her hand and criticised the new mother for her action.

She claimed the woman had rejected the child and absconded. Speaking in a video, Oheneni Adazoa noted that a complaint was filed at the police when the woman left, and another woman was directed by the police to take care of the child.

The situation has become tough since the woman who has been made custodian of the child lacked the financial capacity to take care of it.

As a result, Oheneni and her team are therefore soliciting funds from the public to take care of the child.

Oheneni in the video warned the woman not to come for the child in future if the team takes care of it.

Oheneni Adazoa gets many emotional

The video of the Sompa FM presenter soliciting funds for the child has got many people talking. Some advised Oheneni Adazoa to adopt the child.

Oheneni Adazoa in a 2024 interview opened by about her long battle with childlessness. She told Delay that she had been married for twenty years without a child. Given her situation, she got emotional as she handled the issue.

Netizens blame lady's action on postpartum depression

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. Many believed the lady was suffering from postpartum depression and advised her family to seek medical care for her.

@CMonroe wrote:

"They will say she’s mad but it’s postpartum depression, sad."

@Quee nie wrote:

"What if it’s postpartum depression.. aww beautiful baby."

@Danny farm wrote:

"A mother of four I can testify postpartum is real."

Netizens express interest in adopting child

Another group of commenters asked if they could adopt the child. Many expressed their desire to adopt and take care of the child and also urged Oheneni to adopt the child.

@Shilla @Alpha wrote:

"Mummy i will be happy if you take this baby as your own."

@Lia Moh wrote:

"I want the baby please."

@HG wrote:

"One of my visions, to raise abandoned/rejected born babies, name and raise them. My ex left me because I was paying fees for kids and thought I was the father of these numerous kids."

Thirdly, some netizens advised the custodian to take care of the child and refuse to hand it over to its mother when it grows up.

@He knows me wrote:

"Don't ever give her back the baby it's a strategy she wants someone to take care of her, and later she will come for her."

@Collinsroy955 wrote:

"Madam please, the mother can come later and claim the child and if the child is ready to accept her as the mother in near future."

Ghanaian couple give birth to triplets

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian couple, after years of trying for a child to no avail, have been blessed with a set of three babies.

Jacob and Salomey Armah welcomed triplets after 19 years of marriage which were filled with distress.

Social media users who saw the post jubilated with the couple and some prayed to enjoy similar miracles.

