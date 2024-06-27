The Recording Academy has announced hundreds of music creators and professionals who will join its New Member Class of 2024

Ghanaian rapper C-Real has announced that his bid to join the Recording Academy has been approved

His announcement posted online has gained significant traction from the fans and other industry players, including Stonebwoy

YEN.com.gh spoke with entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh about the meaning of C-Real's enrolment in the Ghanaian music industry

The Recording Academy has released its new class of voting members after launching its African wing.

Ghanaian rapper and presenter for 3 Music TV's Culture Daily show has announced his enrolment in the Academy.

His announcement has excited scores of fans rooting for more representation at the Academy.

C-Real shares his excitement

C-Real, real name Cyril Alex Gockel, is a music executive, media personality, and astute businessman behind several entities.

The rapper will meet other top Ghanaian executives who are already part of the Recording Academy, including Elizabeth Ntiamoah, Country Manager of Boomplay Ghana, and Alex Adjavon, Founder of Imullar.

Speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh about C-Real's enrolment into the Recording Academy's Class of 2024, entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh said,

"C-Real joins a host of other Ghanaians as voting members of the Academy, and it is nice to see. Representation is a big deal in such spaces, and getting a representation of the recording academy as Ghanaians can be a great catalyst to the creators' relentless efforts for global success."

Other notable musicians joining the Academy from across the continent include Nigerian producer Maleek Berry and Gospel singer Limo Blaze.

Stonebwoy joined numerous fans in the comments to share in C-Real's excitement, saying, "It go reach dem."

