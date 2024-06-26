Freedom Jacob Ceasar's son Goddy Bediako has graduated from the Ghana International School

The young man who studied Accounting and Finance was eulogised by the school in an Instagram post, commending him for being an exemplary figure during his time at GIS

Many Ghanaians have congratulated the man on his milestone, and Jackie Appiah's son, Damien Agyemang, was one of the many well-wishers

Goddy Bediako, the first-born son of Ghanaian millionaire Nana Kwame Bediako, has achieved a significant milestone by graduating from Ghana International School (GIS). The young man, who dedicated his academic journey to studying Accounting and Finance, has been praised for his exemplary conduct and academic excellence during his time at the school.

Cheddar's Son: Goddy Bediako Photo Source: goddy.bediako

Source: Instagram

In a post on GIS's Instagram page, the school celebrated Goddy Bediako's achievements. Other students from the class of 2024 were also celebrated, and their remarkable achievements were extensively highlighted.

Goddy Bediako's graduation has attracted many congratulations and well wishes. Many Ghanaians have expressed their pride and joy at his accomplishment. Among the many well-wishers was Damien Agyemang, son of renowned actress Jackie Appiah, who extended his congratulations to Goddy on his remarkable achievement.

Ghanaians congratulate Goddy Bediako

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

pierre.asiedu said:

Congrats brother, proud of you❤️

ziyadkazim commented:

GBEDDDD. my blood brother for real❤️

hillarybamfo said:

congratulationsproud of you!

elizabethannmensa commented:

Congratulations Goddy ❤️❤️

damienagyemang said:

congrats my boy❤️

yilover said:

Well done young man

Cheddar and Ga Mantse

In another story, Nana Kwame Bediako, leader of the New Force party, visited the Ga Mantse Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru at his palace in Kaneshie.

He was accompanied to the palace by his beautiful wife and an entourage in a long convoy.

The visit offered both Cheddar and the Ga Mantse the opportunity to discuss national issues while highlighting the importance of peace and unity ahead of the general elections in 2024.

Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, said the visit offered him the opportunity to highlight the importance of peace and unity in Ghana ahead of the December 7 general elections.

Source: YEN.com.gh