A gorgeous Ghanaian woman with a perfect silhouette has left social media stunned with her breathtaking kente gown

The melanin beauty looked elegant in charming makeup with well-detailed eyeshadow and medium-length eyeshadow

Some fashionistas have commented on the model's kente gown, praising the team for their creatively

Popular Ghanaian wedding vendors collaborated for an editorial shoot to promote their brands.

Talented male fashion designer Atta Poku Ernest, the founder of Hagyams fashion brand, designed a sophisticated corseted kente gown with unique details.

Ghanaian model slays in a pink kente gown and flawless makeup. Photo credit:@hagyams.

Hagyams chose a trendy pink kente fabric and used different fabric embellishments, such as sequins creatively designed with tiny beads, colourful rhinestones and petals, to differentiate his design from other brands.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian model looks gorgeous in flawless makeup

Ghanaian makeup artist Debora Amponsah Boadi, who was in charge of makeup for this shoot, shared the video of the bride with his caption;

A bride should look her best-enhanced version of herself on her special day. Over here, we are committed to providing you with that service and more. We bring your dream glam to life.

The dazzling model looked magnificent in her perfect bridal face with attention to detail for the editorial shoot.

Watch an up-close video of the bride's makeup

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful bride's wedding outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

adepakenteshop_ stated:

PURE ELEGANCE

jennyangelface stated:

wow one of a kind, so beautiful

Hermosafabricsgh stated:

this is niiiiiiiiice (in Cardi B's voice)

osei_douglas_live stated:

This Kente is beautiful @hagyams ❤❤❤

fabric_lots_gh stated:

Congratulations dear ❤️❤️❤️❤️

j_e_ssie stated:

Hagyams nono

Nirdoshglam stated:

This is nice

Mariethelaure stated:

Wow! Beautifully done

misslizzle_ stated:

Gorgeous

shades_of_adel stated:

Details

Ekuwaata stated:

Beautiful ❤❤

casty_moments_gh stated:

Clean

_maame_o stated:

This kente is beautiful!!!

Saventigh stated:

So Preeeettttyyyyy

Enyona.m_xx stated:

Ha! Naa, this is so good

Ghanaian Bride Goes Braless As She Turns Heads In A Pink Criss-Crossed Back Corseted Kente Gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Marie-Laure, a Ghanaian bride who looked stunning in her striking Kente gown for her opulent wedding.

The digital content creator left nothing to the imagination about the style of her elegant Kente gown.

Social media users commented about the stunning bride's traditional attire and makeup.

