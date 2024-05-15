Stunning photos of Ashanti Queen mothers arriving at the outdooring of the Golden Stool have popped up on social media

The pretty Queen mothers were captured wearing expensive Kente while walking majestically to the Durbar grounds

Netizens who thronged the comment section were thrilled by the elegance of the Queen mothers

Queen mothers of various towns and clans in the Ashanti Region arrived at the Manhyia Palace in style to commemorate the outdoor display of the Golden Stool.

The regal women mesmerised onlookers as they walked majestically amidst dancing the famous Adowa dance.

Clad in lovely Kente outfits, the Queen mothers exuded grace and authority as they marched to the durbar grounds.

Their lovely outfits were accompanied by traditional slippers known in the local parlance as Ahenema.

They also wore heavy gold bracelets around their arms and necklaces around their necks.

As custom demanded, all the Queen mothers had their hair cut. The regal women present at the occasion included the Queen Mother of Ejisu, Nana Yaa Asantewaa II, Queen Mother of Tepa, Nana Agyeiwaa Paamu, Kokofuman Hemaa, Osagyefo Bayie, New Edubiase Hemaa, Nana Akua Dwum II, etc.

Netizens mesmerised by their appearance

Netizens who saw the posts were delighted and took to the comment section to share their views. They commended the elegance of the women, who looked charming in their outfits.

Asantehene's Golden Stool Sikadwa Kofi makes 1st appearance In 25 years at Otumfuo's Anniversary

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the Asantehene's anniversary climaxed with a grand durbar and Akwasidaekese at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

The Golden Stool made a conspicuous appearance at Sunday's Durbar. This was its first public appearance in 25 years. The last time it was publicly displayed was the enstoolment of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in 1999.

