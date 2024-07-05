A video of a Ghanaian lady sharing her experience of having tea with a friend at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel has surfaced online

According to her, they both spent GH¢1,000 on tea during their visit to the plush hotel located in Accra

Netizens who saw the video were stunned and took to the comment section to share their views

A Ghanaian lady and her friend have caused a stir online after a video of them having tea at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel surfaced.

The lady in the video said they both decided to have afternoon tea and found themselves at Kempinski, where they ordered for their afternoon craving.

She said they spent GH¢1,000 on two cups of tea accompanied by some pastries, and fruits in a food basket.

Although many have expressed shock over the price of the tea at Kempinski, calling it outrageous, the Ghanaian lady argued in the video that the beverage and its accompaniment were worth the price since they tasted good and were satisfying.

Her video has since gone viral with over 8,000 page views, 7581 likes and 651 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Ghanaian lady buying tea at Kempinski

Netizens who saw the video were stunned and questioned the essence of pricing tea at an excessive rate.

@Abena Lina wrote:

"Lol..tea nkoaa 10million, will it heal my chronic constipation?"

@Akuah Mercedes wrote:

"Tea nkoaa 10 million, na the last supper koraa y3 s3in."

@spongebobs zone wrote:

"Tea 1,000 what happened to lipton."

@loveth wrote:

"Heater 150gh , pure water 1gh , cowbell strawberry 5gh."

@say_dennis wrote:

"Heater kraa is how much."

@_.isa_bel_1 wrote:

"My problem is the cup, it’s not big enough."

@Nana wrote:

"U people are doing some in Accra ooo Eiii."

