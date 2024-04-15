A young Ghanaian lady has caused a stir on social media after she bought an egg with pepper (Kosua ne meko) for GH₵50

Th lady disclosed in a video that she bought the egg at the plush Ghastro Restaurant in East Legon, in Accra

Many people who saw the video on Instagram described the egg as the most expensive in Accra.

A young Ghanaian lady has caused a buzz online after buying what many consider as the most expensive egg and pepper in Ghana.

In an Instagram reel, the lady, a budding food blogger, claims she bought a boiled egg and pepper, a popular Ghanaian street food referred to as 'Kosua ne meko', for GH₵50.

The Food Blogger enjoying her GH₵500 Egg Photo credit: girlfoodie_/Instagram

Known on her socials as girlfoodie, the food blogger was served a well-garnished two full eggs sliced into four pieces and stuffed with tomato and pepper relish at a fancy restaurant in East Legon, in the video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

The lady after finishing off her expensive Kosua ne meko at the plush Ghastro restaurant in Accra said it tasted nice.

"I love the presentation and it was a delicious starter but personally i would stick to the street food version," she said in the re

Social media reacts

Social media users have reacted to the video with some vowing they will never buy Kosua ne meko for GH₵50

seddy_nam commented

50gh for kosua ne meko, na akokɔ kraaa yɛ sɛn?

mlspice also had this to say:

My sister took me there and bought me some. I personally enjoyed it & I’ve asked her to take me again

meldloveslife also commented:

Not at all. I will go to my woman at China mall spintex for 3ghs per egg

ustfoodingabout said this:

Kosua ne meko nkoaa five hundred thousand 500,000 but it looks good though. Still street Kosua ne meko for the win

prinzpappi also commented:

50ghs for Kousa ne meko...?… it’s more enjoyable by the road side where u get fresh air too and tell the woman ma m3 meko bebreee

