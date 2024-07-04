A video of a Ghanaian man in pain over his latest heartbreak experience has surfaced on social media

The was captured in utmost shock in the video after the lady denounced their relationship and demanded GH¢2,000 he recently sent her

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions, as some sympathised with the man while others called the lady out

A Ghanaian man had the shock of his life after his lover denounced their relationship on a phone call.

The young man, who was so much in love with this lady, gave his all to her. He took full responsibility for her upkeep, providing for essential and non-essential needs.

According to details in the video, the Ghanaian man was head over heels in love and invested a lot of money in his partner.

Man weeps after lover jilts him

Communication between the two became a problem since she no longer responded to phone calls from her lover.

Confused by what was happening, the young man decided to subject his partner to the loyalty test on Street Traffic, which she failed abysmally.

She denied the man outright after the Street Traffic team called her on the phone. Her comments provoked the man, who immediately demanded a sum of GH¢2,000 he had invested in her.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of GH man demanding his money from lover who jilted him

Netizens who saw the video were filled with mixed reactions; some sympathised with the young , an others called out the lady.

@Prince Savage537 wrote:

"Antoa or Benin... The brotherhood is ready is sponsor."

@Augu_Starr wrote:

"Girls are dying oooo because of this….hmmmm guys take heart."

@Lexis wrote:

"The pressure increase or decrease."

@kaydeeeezy0 wrote:

"See phone he dey use sef dey give girl 2k."

@ChestNut wrote:

"Brother please come to Tema New Town."

@SUPREME GH wrote:

"U go dey trust woman. u fool pass everyone on earth."

@la_fuentez wrote:

"Join the city booyz and stay focused."

Ghanaian lady cries as boyfriend jilts her: "I never thought I would get broken heart"

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of a young lady's reaction after her boyfriend jilted her has gone viral on social media.

The young lady, who looked visibly shocked, confessed that she never envisaged that she would be a victim.

Many people who commented on the video consoled the lady with some urging her on to move on.

