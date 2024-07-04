A video of a Kumasi-based Ghanaian TikToker lamenting over the hardship in Accra has surfaced online

The young lady expressed regret in the TikTok video, stating categorically that she would never step foot in the capital again

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some sympathised with her while others laughed over her concerns

A Ghanaian TikToker, Ama Yeboah, has caused a stir online after a video of her lamenting the hardships in Accra surfaced.

The young lady based in Kumasi paid her first visit to Accra and regretted the move. According to her, she could not afford anything in the city.

"Food is expensive, clothes are expensive, and it was raining heavily as well. I decided to get myself another dress since I came with only one but I couldn't afford it," she lamented in a video.

The Ghanaian lady planned to spend the night in the city but could not afford the cost of a hotel room.

"I just knew this was not a place for me. I wanted a GH¢200 per night room in a hotel, but I was told I could only get some GH¢2,000.

"I just said goodbye, packed my stuff to Circle, bought Boflot and yoghurt and left for my hometown. I'll never step foot in Accra again," she added.

Netizens react to video of Ama Yeboah lamenting Accra's hardship

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions as some acknowledged her claim while others laughed over the video.

@Akosua Godsway wrote:

"Accra for you we stay by plan."

@User.gh9 wrote:

"You are lucky you did not lost."

@emy34_3 wrote:

"For Accra deerrrrr we stay by plan ooo."

@27th October for me wrote:

"Me I will never plan on staying in boi3. I can't oooo is very expensive I don't know whether is the area I went."

@Ganyo bi Naa Dede wrote:

"Ama try cape coast and see."

Ghanaian fanmilk sellers lament about hardship, say they make up to GH¢55 on their lucky days

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that two Ghanaian FanMilk vendors from Kasoa and Achimota revealed they walk to Pokuase daily, struggling to sell products and make a GH¢55 profit to support their families due to economic hardships.

Despite their efforts, they highlighted the difficulty of making ends meet and expressed concerns about the bleak economic situation in Ghana.

These vendors' stories illustrate the challenges faced by small-scale entrepreneurs in the current economic climate.

