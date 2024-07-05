A video of Afua Nash talking about her admiration for SDK Dele has gone viral

The pretty foodie in an interview said she would relish the opportunity to meet SDK Dele and even have an eating competition with him

Many people who commented on the video were delighted with the sincerity of Afua Nash

Afua Nash, a Ghanaian TikToker, has expressed her admiration for Ghanaian comedian and content creator SDK Dele.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Afua Nash, in an interview on Onua FM, responded in the affirmative when quizzed about whether she sees herself as the female version of SDK Dele.

Afua Nash talks about SDK Photo credit: @Zionfelix TV/YouTube @sdkdele/Instagram

She admitted that she would even relish meeting him in person so they could create some food content.

When asked whether she was open to having an eating competition with SDK Dele, Afua Nash responded yes, adding that she has no doubt she would emerge victorious.

An adorable video had raked in over 21,000 likes and 200 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who took to the comment section shared varied opinions about the interview.

Kafui Agrah stated:

Is the calmness for me

She’s_Adobea commented:

She pretty nso ooh kyer3s3 it’s alway the fine girrrls

Reuben Mclord reacted:

I love this girl oo. heeeerr

blackco replied:

someone eat more than them eating 8 banku is nothing

Efua Anderson22 wrote:

Ahhh Ghana paapeople are doing something better… they need public support and interviews see who they are interviewingsmh

Oswill Quist added:

she's very reserved

Man threatens to divorce wife because she eats too much

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a two-month-old marriage of a Ghanaian woman is on the verge of collapse.

According to the unidentified woman, her husband is threatening to walk out of the marriage because he can no longer bear her eating habits.

Since the inception of their marriage, she said her husband constantly complained about the quantity of food she ate in the house, tagging her as a foodie.

