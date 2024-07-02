Skilful Ghanaian Egg Seller Receives GH¢19,500 To Start New Business, Thanks Donors In Video
- A Ghanaian egg seller who has a unique way of arranging her boiled eggs is trending once again on social media
- This comes after she received an amount of GH¢19,500 from donors to start a new business
- Many people who commented on the video expressed gratitude to the donors for the kind gesture
Diana, a young lady who went viral over how she arranges her boiled eggs for sale, is trending again on social media.
This time, she received GH¢19,500 from Zoro King and other benevolent individuals following an interview she did with SVTV Africa on YouTube.
After receiving the money, Diana, overwhelmed with joy, said she now wants to start a new business and is optimistic that the money will help her achieve her dreams.
The egg seller thanked the donors for their support and pledged not to disappoint them.
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 7000 views and 50 comments.
Watch the video
Ghanaians commend the donors for their support
Social media users who thronged the video's comment section praised Zoro King and SVTV Africa for their kind gesture toward the woman.
God richly you DJ Nyami for Ur efforts to help others....U will never lack anything in your life forever .....In the name of Jesus Christ
God bless you, DJ NYAME, King Zoro and everyone who has donated. Pls let's help DJ reach 650k by September. Much love ️ from Richard, UK
@kofiaddo3288 replied:
Great deed of kindness may Jehovah reward you bountifully Dj Nyame King Zoro and all SVTV fans
@franciskwofie6754 replied:
That is honesty…she mentioned the amount and expressed her appreciation.
@agnesholmesgraves6349 added:
God bless them all and DJ Nyame too Amen
Egg seller joins bus stop boys to clean
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another boiled egg seller was trending after joining the BuzStopBoys to clean her environs.
The middle-aged woman selling ceased her activities and joined the sanitation volunteer group to clean the environment.
The female egg seller was captured in a video shared on the BuzStopBoys' TikTok page sweeping and clearing mud from the streets.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Human-Interest editor) Philip Boateng Kessie is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over six years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL). He also worked as a content writer for Scooper News. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.