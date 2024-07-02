A Ghanaian egg seller who has a unique way of arranging her boiled eggs is trending once again on social media

This comes after she received an amount of GH¢19,500 from donors to start a new business

Many people who commented on the video expressed gratitude to the donors for the kind gesture

Diana, a young lady who went viral over how she arranges her boiled eggs for sale, is trending again on social media.

This time, she received GH¢19,500 from Zoro King and other benevolent individuals following an interview she did with SVTV Africa on YouTube.

After receiving the money, Diana, overwhelmed with joy, said she now wants to start a new business and is optimistic that the money will help her achieve her dreams.

The egg seller thanked the donors for their support and pledged not to disappoint them.

Ghanaians commend the donors for their support

Social media users who thronged the video's comment section praised Zoro King and SVTV Africa for their kind gesture toward the woman.

@wisdomaddo8515 commented:

God richly you DJ Nyami for Ur efforts to help others....U will never lack anything in your life forever .....In the name of Jesus Christ

God bless you, DJ NYAME, King Zoro and everyone who has donated. Pls let's help DJ reach 650k by September. Much love ️ from Richard, UK

Great deed of kindness may Jehovah reward you bountifully Dj Nyame King Zoro and all SVTV fans

That is honesty…she mentioned the amount and expressed her appreciation.

God bless them all and DJ Nyame too Amen

