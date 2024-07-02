Star actress and business mogul Fella Makafui and her manager have sparked dating rumours after an adorable video surfaced online

The video was captured at the opening of Beauty by Reges, where Fella and other Ghanaian celebrities were there to support

Many people in the comment section talked about them being a perfect match for each other if they wanted to explore the connection they have further

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui and her manager Richmond Amofa Sarpong, aka Richie, have sparked dating rumours after an adorable photo of them surfaced on social media.

Fella Makafui and her manager have warmed hearts

In the video, Fella Makafui and her manager, Richie, were seated at the table after gracing the opening of a salon, Beauty by Reges, with their presence.

The two were involved in a conversation, and the mother of one was seen showing something on her phone to the lawyer. They were cutely smiling as they conversed.

Meanwhile, Fella was at the event with YouTuber Dr Likee and his protégé Sobolo, who MCed, danced, and entertained guests at the shop launch.

Below is a video of Fella Makafui and her manager, Richie, at the opening of Beauty by Reges:

Reactions to the video of Fella Makafui and her manager, Richie

The video got many people talking about how beautiful a couple they would be when Fella's divorce from Medikal was finalised.

Others who concluded that they were in a relationship were corrected by Fella's fans, who said that Richie was her manager and lawyer and there was nothing more to that.

Below are the opinions of people to the video:

Bra_Yaw said:

Y’all should calm down. That’s Richmond Amofa her day one manager and I think lawyer as well

Maame Akosua said:

By now Medikal’s heart is on fire

daavi_sela said:

She's changed....The woman she's become!....

thatprettycook said:

Am I the only person who sees both of them being a beautiful couple???? This my mouth errrr

rhosephosua said:

You two are starting to look like each other oo

myimaginationworlds said:

My favorite people ❤️❤️... God bless you both

Miss Grace said:

Fella saw the camera and decided to do it more to pepper the gossips. That’s my girl

HonestSinner said:

These two just look good together ❤️

Below is a video of Fella Makafui and her manager, Richie, engaged in a conversation:

"Stop the insults": Fella Makafui addressed her critics over online insults

YEN.com.gh reported that Fella Makafui hit back at her critics who hurled insults at her on social media.

In a video, the actress said she was not bothered by the criticisms she received on social media as they did not affect her life or finances. She also advised her critics to be positive and focus on their lives instead of hers.

