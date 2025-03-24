Founder of Bills Micro Credit, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, has caused a sensation with his plush 40th birthday party

He's been recognised as one of the most accomplished business moguls in Ghana, with shares in many companies, including Lynx Entertainment

However, Bills started from grass to Grace and old photos of his early life have surfaced on social media

Founder of Bills Micro Credit, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, has recently become the talk of the town after sharing his inspiring journey from humble beginnings to success.

The entrepreneur who recently caused a stir with his plush 40th birthday party at Independence Square, has been recognised by many as an established business after opening up on the companies he owns and holds shares in.

Despite his current status as a wealthy man, Richard started off struggling to make ends meet. He recently shared stories of his humble beginnings, from how he washed 5,000 plates a day at a restaurant abroad, to selling his family's television to set up his business.

He also recently opened up on his relationship status, stating that he's been for some time, despite being married for ten years.

Following his recent comments about his life, old photos of the renowned entrepreneur and his former wife have emerged on social media.

