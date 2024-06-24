Comedian and foodie SDK Dele caused a frenzy online when a video of him enjoying a large bowl of fufu and soup loaded with meat surfaced online

The comedian and his friends were spotted at the food event, The Chop Bar Experience, that was held on Sunday, June 23, 2024

The video got many people laughing, while others wondered whether he was able to finish the meal on his own

Comedian SDK Dele caused a stir on social media when a video of him eating a large bowl of fufu at the second edition of The Chop Bar Experience surfaced.

The event was held on June 23, 2024, at The Untamed Empire, located on the Spintex road.

SDK Dele with a large bowl of fufu. Image Credit: @sdkdele and @blacvolta

Source: Instagram

SDK Dele enjoyed a large bowl of fufu

SDK Dele caught the attention of many people at the event grounds when he walked by with a large bowl of fufu and soup loaded with lots of meat.

Many ravers were stunned such that they took out their smartphones and began to take videos of him as he walked to his VIP section of the event, where he enjoyed the famous Ghanaian delicacy alone.

In the video, famous X influencer Kalyjay was spotted walking alongside the comedian amid cheers from spectators.

Below is a video of SDK Dele holding a large bowl of fufu at the 2024 edition of The Chop Bar Experience:

Reactions to the video of SDk Dele eating a large bowl of fufu at a food event

The video got many people in the comment section reacting with several laughing emojis. Others also wondered whether he enjoyed the meal alone or with his other friends spotted walking with him at the event grounds.

Below are the reactions to the video posted by famous Ghanaian blogger Blac Volta on Instagram:

ameyaw112 said:

Why do i alway miss this event? Damnnn the fufu go jom paa

eii_chaley said:

Eno be Kalyjay and SDK that figa dem no dey fine ooo … true food brings people together

rablimedos said:

This is why the government isn’t taking the people seriously .

mizz_events said:

Saw him with the basin yesterday I laughed so hard

kojo_billions1 said:

As you make content, please careful of your kidneys....we love you

Below is a video of SDK eating a large bowl of fufu.

Humble: McBrown prepared fufu in Dubai, enjoyed it like a common person in a video

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown talked about her love for Ghanaian foods in a viral TikTok video.

In the video, she was seen preparing the famous Ghanaian delicacy fufu and soup while on vacation in Dubai.

Many people admired her love for food, while others talked about her promoting Ghanaian foods abroad.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh