The Chop Bar Experience 2024: SDK Dele Eats Large Bowl Of Fufu Loaded With Meat, Video Awes Many
- Comedian and foodie SDK Dele caused a frenzy online when a video of him enjoying a large bowl of fufu and soup loaded with meat surfaced online
- The comedian and his friends were spotted at the food event, The Chop Bar Experience, that was held on Sunday, June 23, 2024
- The video got many people laughing, while others wondered whether he was able to finish the meal on his own
Comedian SDK Dele caused a stir on social media when a video of him eating a large bowl of fufu at the second edition of The Chop Bar Experience surfaced.
The event was held on June 23, 2024, at The Untamed Empire, located on the Spintex road.
SDK Dele enjoyed a large bowl of fufu
SDK Dele caught the attention of many people at the event grounds when he walked by with a large bowl of fufu and soup loaded with lots of meat.
Many ravers were stunned such that they took out their smartphones and began to take videos of him as he walked to his VIP section of the event, where he enjoyed the famous Ghanaian delicacy alone.
In the video, famous X influencer Kalyjay was spotted walking alongside the comedian amid cheers from spectators.
Below is a video of SDK Dele holding a large bowl of fufu at the 2024 edition of The Chop Bar Experience:
Reactions to the video of SDk Dele eating a large bowl of fufu at a food event
The video got many people in the comment section reacting with several laughing emojis. Others also wondered whether he enjoyed the meal alone or with his other friends spotted walking with him at the event grounds.
Below are the reactions to the video posted by famous Ghanaian blogger Blac Volta on Instagram:
ameyaw112 said:
Why do i alway miss this event? Damnnn the fufu go jom paa
eii_chaley said:
Eno be Kalyjay and SDK that figa dem no dey fine ooo … true food brings people together
rablimedos said:
This is why the government isn’t taking the people seriously .
mizz_events said:
Saw him with the basin yesterday I laughed so hard
kojo_billions1 said:
As you make content, please careful of your kidneys....we love you
Below is a video of SDK eating a large bowl of fufu.
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
