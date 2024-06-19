A man, who appears financially handicapped, has threatened to divorce his wife for being a foodie

Narrating the story to Auntie Naa, the wife of the man said her husband constantly complains about the quantity of food she eats at home

Netizens who chanced on the video of the woman opening up about her marital problem tagged the husband as "stingy"

A Ghanaian woman's two-month-old marriage is on the brink of collapse over the quantity of food she eats at home.

According to the unidentified woman, her husband is threatening to walk out of the marriage because he can no longer bear her eating habit, which is draining his meagre resources.

Auntie Naa (left) and the woman. Photo credit: @auntie_naa_addict/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Since the inception of their marriage, she said her husband constantly complained about the quantity of food she ate in the house, tagging her as a foodie.

The unidentified woman said her husband reported the issue to her family and some of their community elders, asking them to advise her to cut down on her food intake.

Narrating her ordeal to Auntie Naa on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, the woman said that because of the constant complaints, she has decided to reduce her daily meal from three squares to two, in the morning and evening.

Despite this, she said her husband, whom she met through one of her brothers, is still complaining, disturbing her peace of mind.

"After three to five days into the marriage, anytime I cook or eat, my husband complains that I eat too much. He bought two cups of sugar and tins of milk but when I use them he complains and says that that I have finished them all in one week," she said.

She said apart from the foodstuff in the house, her husband does not give her money, so she does not understand why he would complain about the food she eats in the house.

"He says I like food, I like meat and that I'm draining him financially," she added.

Netizens surprised about her husband's actions

Netizens who followed the woman's story were surprised that the husband was threatening her with a divorce just for eating too much

Some of the comments are compiled below.

@Kenny Chesnny said:

"stingy man my sister's 3nfa bi da."

@OBI ADEPA also said:

"Eiiiii me that my husband is always begging me to eat. herrhhh some people errrr."

@Ras Malik Sawadogo kanvili Naa commented:

"A woman must have her own work before thinking of marriage."

@mrusherrobert also commented:

"but let's be frank here, the al man is stingy if what the wife is saying is true. how can you be monitoring your wife eating! what more beautiful like."

Below is the video shared on TikTok by @auntie_naa_addict.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh