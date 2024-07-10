A Nigerian lady has said that her decision to leave her country to move to Ghana for a better life was the best thing to ever happen to her

In a TikTok video, the lady identified as Maria Wilson said she sold her iPhone to raise money for her trip to Ghana

While thanking Ghana for giving her a new chance at life, Maria said she now earns GH¢300 a day from her job in the country

A young Nigerian lady has taken to social media to celebrate and pat herself on the back over her decision to move to Ghana for greener pastures.

Maria Wilson, as she is known on TikTok, suggests in a series of videos posted on her page that relocating to Ghana was the best thing that could ever happen to her at this stage of her young life.

She said while back home in Nigeria, things were tough for her, so she decided to try her luck elsewhere by travelling to Ghana.

Maria Wilson said because she did not have enough money for the trip to Ghana, she decided to trade off her iPhone to raise the needed capital for the journey.

Maria, who appears to be enjoying her time in Ghana, said she does not regret selling her iPhone.

"I don't regret selling my iPhone to come to Ghana. May God bless Ghana," she wrote in the caption of the video.

In another video shared on her TikTok page, @maria.wilson794, the young Nigerian lady claimed she makes GH¢300 a day from her job in Ghana.

Netizens praise her bold decision

Netizens who chanced on the Nigerian lady's video praised her decision to sell her phone to relocate to Ghana.

@ratty Ghana said:

"you took a good decision, Ghana is very safe."

@MR. ABOAGYE also said:

"Ghana is Nigerian's USA. wow."

@Quame94 commented:

"ei so Ghana is actually a good place for some."

@Yhaw Breaktym also commented:

"how much did it cost you to arrive in Ghana."

@Richyoung reacted:

"Welcome."

Nigerian girls reject 2 million naira offer to leave Ghana forever

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that some Nigerian ladies residing in Ghana have shocked peeps online after they rejected a juicy offer to go to their country and never return.

In a TikTok video, the three ladies turned down an offer of over GH₵20k to leave Ghana forever.

Netizens are shocked that they would reject such a juicy offer, with many wondering what the situation in Nigeria is.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

