A young Ghanaian lady's grass-to-grace story has become a source of motivation for many online

The lady, identified on TikTok as Akua Angila disclosed without saying much that she transitioned from being a cleaner to a security officer after moving to Dubai to search for greener pastures

Many who came across her video, in which she was captured celebrating her success, congratulated her

A young Ghanaian lady has expressed gratitude to God for changing her life, moving her from obscurity to a place of abundance.

Akua Angila, as she is known on TikTok used to work as a cleaner, but has now become a security officer after relocating to Dubai recently.

Akua Angila, the Ghanaian lady who now works as a security officer Photo credit: @akuaangila2/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Taking to TikTok to celebrate the changes in her life, Akua Angila sang her favourite gospel song to the glory of the lord.

Looking beautiful in her white security uniform, the young Ghanaian lady was full of excitement as she celebrated her wins after travelling to Dubai.

Akua Angila gave a hint of what her long-term plans are after landing the security job in the caption that accompanied the video she posted on her TikTok page, @akuaangila2.

"From cleaner to security. Next step is Dubai police," she wrote in the caption.

Netizens congratulate her

Akua Angila's seeming grass-to-grace story has become an inspiration to many on social media.

Many of her followers who came across her video congratulated her while tapping into her blessing.

Some of the reactions to the video, which had raked in over 1.6 likes and 225 comments at the time of drafting this report, are compiled below:

@extraordinary mikky said:

"That's my story as well, I went from cleaner to become a qualified chef."

@Just a girl replied:

"Hi brother .are the hiring witress at your place of job."

@All out also said:

"good move..keeping going ,but that dream no de3 hmm."

@Oheneba commented:

"That is a great move I did the same thing from cleaning to security GOD I thank you."

@Manuel also commented:

"Wawww is the doing of the Lord my dear."

Ghanaian lady opens up about hairdressing work in Dubai

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a Ghanaian woman who owns a beauty salon in Dubai has disclosed how much money she makes from her business in a month.

Famously known as Ages, the young woman in a video shared on Facebook, says she makes GH₵500,000 per month from her hairdressing business.

Netizens have thronged the comment section of the video with varied reactions.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh